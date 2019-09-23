As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Valuation Rose, Stillwater Capital Advisors Trimmed Stake by $1.10 Million; As Metlife (MET) Valuation Rose, Natixis Upped Position by $5.57 Million

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 26,200 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53M, down from 29,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $389.06. About 501,976 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 06/03/2018 – Interceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident Il D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 12/03/2018 – Top procurement official quits German defence ministry; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Effective Income Tax Rate 14.9%; 07/04/2018 – Japan activates first marines since WW2 to bolster defenses against China; 13/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $1.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 20/04/2018 – Annette Nicholson: – U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp plans to offer Japan a stealth fighter design based on its; 17/05/2018 – Lockheed Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18

Natixis increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 47.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 113,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 352,627 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.52M, up from 239,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 1.20M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 26/03/2018 – MetLife Career Agency Portal Benefits Existing and Prospective Career Agents in Asia; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 30/03/2018 – MetLife and WeSure Form Strategic Digital Insurance Partnership; 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart(R) Fincl Wellness; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 02/05/2018 – MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides First Quarter 2018 Financial Update Video

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.34 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.