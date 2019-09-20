As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Artemis Investment Management Llp Lowered Stake; Country Trust Bank Increases Holding in Gentex Common (GNTX)

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 33,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 52,596 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.10M, down from 86,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $388.25. About 1.86M shares traded or 73.85% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 06/03/2018 – Weapons of the future: Here’s the new war tech Lockheed Martin is pitching to the Pentagon; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Gets $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Pact; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN COMMENTS FROM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $828.7 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 06/04/2018 – Germany, France develop new maritime surveillance plane against Russian subs; 17/04/2018 – SOME OF WORLD’S LARGEST THREATS ARE SPACE-BASED: LOCKHEED CEO; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – INCREASE IN AERONAUTICS’ QTRLY NET SALES WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER NET SALES OF ABOUT $185 MLN FOR F-35 PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Dividend of $2.00; 11/04/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Gentex Corporation Common (GNTX) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 18,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.27M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Gentex Corporation Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06 billion market cap company. It closed at $27.72 lastly. It is up 19.48% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. Shares for $12,499 were bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. Nash Kevin C also bought $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. On Friday, March 29 the insider Ryan Scott P bought $12,499. Boehm Neil had bought 15 shares worth $314.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Common (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 92,152 shares to 471,691 shares, valued at $93.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Common (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,582 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co Common (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 19.30 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

