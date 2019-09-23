As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Chatham Capital Group Lifted Stake; Truepoint Lowered Facebook (FB) Position as Share Price Rose

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 1,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 16,508 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.00M, up from 15,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $388.68. About 801,153 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 07/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – WORK UNDER THE CONTRACT WILL BE PERFORMED AT CO’S FACILITIES IN DALLAS AND AT CO’S PRECISION FIRES CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN ARKANSAS; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02, EST. $3.40; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION WAS INCLUDED IN LOCKHEED MARTIN’S WINNING TEAM THAT WAS AWARDED A 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 30/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN OPENS NEW FACILITY TO SUPPORT F-35 PRODUCTION; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Digs In on $119 Million in Fixes for $406 Billion F-35; 22/05/2018 – Israel says first country to use U.S.-made F-35 in combat; 22/05/2018 – ISRAEL FIRST COUNTRY TO CARRY OUT ATTACKS WITH U.S.-BUILT F-35 STEALTH FIGHTER – ISRAELI AIR FORCE; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 1,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 23,317 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, down from 25,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $187.48. About 9.82 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER ALEX STAMOS SAYS TRUE THAT HIS ROLE AT FACEBOOK DID CHANGE, STILL FULLY ENGAGED WITH WORK AT CO – TWEET; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 22/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica London search warrant adjourned until Friday-ICO; 26/04/2018 – Facebook set to soar at the open after earnings beat; 29/05/2018 – A day in the life of a product manager at Facebook; 26/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB); 21/03/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg has broken his silence over a scandal involving the profiles; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as EU, U.S. urge probes of data practices; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg says his data was exploited in Facebook scandal, too; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is the least-trusted major tech company:

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,730 shares to 5,538 shares, valued at $771,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 19,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

