As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Valuation Rose, Grisanti Capital Management Has Decreased by $2.69 Million Its Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Raised by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 20/03/2018 – AMZN: Worldwide exports on Amazon grew by nearly 30% #shoptalk18 – ! $AMZN; 21/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed GREAT SCOOP by @jldastin; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time.’ Via @DelRey:; 02/04/2018 – As Amazon struggles to crack markets in Asia, this Korean Unicorn could be a strong candidate for an IPO in 2019; 17/04/2018 – Amazon in talks with airline Azul to ship across Brazil; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s latest innovation allows it to deliver packages to customer cars with its Amazon Key program; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BEGINNING MAY 9 THROUGH MAY 15, SHOPPERS WILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE 20-STEM TULIP BOUQUETS AT REDUCED PRICE OF $15 IN U.S. & $18 IN CANADA

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 8,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 21,963 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, down from 30,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 821,356 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 11/04/2018 – Ankit Panda: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – CO TO DEVELOP & PRODUCE UNARMED RE-ENTRY VEHICLES FOR INTEGRATION INTO TARGET MISSILES THROUGH 2022; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.80-EPS $16.10; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – PENTAGON HAS STOPPED ACCEPTING MOST DELIVERIES OF LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N F-35 JETS IN DISPUTE OVER WHO WILL PAY TO FIX A PRODUCTION ERROR; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate defense bill would bar Turkey from buying F-35 jets; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice Pres; 05/03/2018 Lockheed Martin and Remediant partner to protect sensitive information; 25/05/2018 – Turkey says to take every initiative to protect firms from U.S. sanctions; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – U.S., POLISH OFFICIALS FORMALIZED AGREEMENT FOR POLAND TO PURCHASE CO’S PAC-3 MSE MISSILES, EQUIPMENT; 09/05/2018 – ActiveState Offers Way to Ship Software Faster & Keep Control

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 0.15% or 1,296 shares. Moreover, Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,773 shares. Private Mngmt Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 147 shares. Lodge Hill Llc accumulated 1.95% or 4,000 shares. 45,916 were accumulated by Shell Asset Management. Moreover, Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Tn has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 613 shares. Moors Cabot holds 1.3% or 11,090 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Investment Mngmt Co owns 569 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Iconiq Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kwmg Lc has 25 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,620 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 13,024 shares. Churchill Mngmt invested in 9,633 shares. Moreover, General has 3.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,000 shares. Timessquare Lc holds 0.12% or 8,938 shares.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 27,102 shares to 29,600 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 62,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Qs Lc invested 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Pnc Financial Group Incorporated reported 0.19% stake. Moors & Cabot Incorporated holds 25,852 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,069 shares. First City Capital invested in 1.22% or 5,632 shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Davis R M reported 715 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,217 are held by Modera Wealth Management. L S Advisors accumulated 5,483 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership reported 1,436 shares. 6,270 are owned by Wisconsin Limited Liability Company. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc has 0.25% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cetera Advsr Lc has invested 0.34% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $739,067 activity. Shares for $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25.

