As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Valuation Rose, Greystone Managed Investments Has Lifted Stake by $1.77 Million; Ithaka Group Increased Position in Nvidia (NVDA) by $384,908

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 4,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 46,554 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.92M, up from 41,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $387.19. About 353,575 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 08/03/2018 – The Pentagon needs to ‘understand the cost’ of buying more F-35 jets, Lockheed Martin CEO says; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $3.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed and the Pentagon head back to the negotiation table over F-35s – it’s all about cost; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-China, not North Korea, to dominate Japan military planning; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German lndustrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 11/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Pentagon Stops Accepting F-35 Jets From Lockheed Over Repair Cost Dispute

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 2,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 86,526 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21M, up from 84,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $186.01. About 5.11 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). American Asset Management holds 0.45% or 1,787 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp holds 1,172 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Provise Mgmt Group Limited Com has invested 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Dorsey And Whitney Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 952 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fulton Savings Bank Na has 0.03% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Payden Rygel reported 2.74% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 13,873 were accumulated by North Amer Mngmt. Argent Co, Tennessee-based fund reported 14,236 shares. Calamos Advsrs Lc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 553 shares stake. Moreover, Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx has 1.8% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Scotia Inc holds 0.07% or 16,025 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability reported 22,992 shares. Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 15,265 shares to 53,513 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,913 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

