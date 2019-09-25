As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Valuation Rose, Chatham Capital Group Has Upped Position; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined, Fragasso Group Decreased Its Stake by $3.46 Million

Fragasso Group Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 90.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc sold 46,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 5,093 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $387,000, down from 51,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 8.29 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASH; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm had resisted a deal for months, rejecting several record-breaking price tags; 25/04/2018 – ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s sudden Broadcom-Qualcomm ruling could put a serious chill on cross-border M&A; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom: Acquisition of Qualcomm Remains Conditioned on Redomiciliation; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 1,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 16,508 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.00M, up from 15,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $389.17. About 1.19 million shares traded or 10.85% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, LOCKHEED MARTIN REPORT NEW JV FOR TLVS; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 21/04/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus ready for compromises on new fighter jet project – Welt am Sonntag; 12/04/2018 – Strengthening Partnerships: Sikorsky’s CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopter Makes Historic First Flight in Germany; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35; 22/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awards Three-Year Contract to IBC Advanced Alloys to Produce a Key Component of the F-35 Lightning Il Using lBC’s Cost-Saving Precision Cast Beryllium Alloy Technology; 30/05/2018 – LMT DOESN’T SEE NEAR-TERM REBOUND IN COMMERCIAL SIKORSKY SALES; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS – IS AWARDED FRIGATE SYSTEMS UPGRADE PROJECT AS SUBCONTRACTOR FOR LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA ON ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY’S ANZAC FRIGATES; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared Internationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Z

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.20 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $505.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,744 shares to 29,129 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $397.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 10,214 shares to 66,810 shares, valued at $10.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.