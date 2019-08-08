As Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Valuation Rose, Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Cut Its Position by $2.77 Million; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Holds Holding in Embraer Sa (ERJ)

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) by 82.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 9,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 1,945 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584,000, down from 11,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.87 during the last trading session, reaching $377.17. About 1.17M shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – LMT: Military aircraft crashes near Plaster City; 24/04/2018 – Japan seeks role in French-German marine surveillance plane project; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Lockheed Martin Provides Commonwealth of Australia with Space Situational Awareness System Apr 17, 2018; 17/04/2018 – US-SOVIET COMPETITON NO LONGER DRIVES SPACE INNOVATION:LOCKHEED; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS EXPLORING OPTIONS TO HELP JAPAN WITH FUTURE JET FIGHTER; 23/05/2018 – CAL FIRE places purchase order for FIREHAWK® aircraft; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – THE UNITS WILL BE INSTALLED IN ONTARIO, CANADA, AND ALONG EAST COAST OF UNITED STATES; 21/03/2018 – Northstar Electronics, Inc.’s (NEIK) Progress Update; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED CONTRACT ANNOUNCED IN NASA NEWS CONFERENCE

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 491,347 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 08/03/2018 – Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 09/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXEC SAYS STAR AIR HAS ON ORDER 3 USED ERJ 145; TO DELIVER FIRST AIRCRAFT TO STAR AIR IN COUPLE OF MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – Embraer Delivers 14 Comml and 11 Executive Jets in 1Qof 2018; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS KC-390 PROTOTYPE SUFFERED EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO LANDING GEAR AND STRUCTURAL PARTS OF FUSELAGE IN MAY 5 INCIDENT; 12/04/2018 – CEO OF NORWEGIAN AIRLINE WIDEROE SAYS AIMS TO EXERCISE OPTION TO BUY 12 MORE EMBRAER E190-E2 PASSENGER JETS; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CFO JOSE ANTONIO FILIPPO STEPPING DOWN -FILING; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXPECTS TO DELIVER 85-95 COMMERCIAL JETS IN 2018 -FILING; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Copper Miners Etf by 497,882 shares to 518,242 shares, valued at $11.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ) by 161,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,500 shares, and cut its stake in Nexa Resources Sa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil owns 8,500 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. 57,800 are owned by Canal. Delta Asset Tn holds 478 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.02% stake. Pioneer Trust State Bank N A Or holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,560 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Co Ltd Com stated it has 901 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tompkins Financial Corp owns 1,561 shares. North Mgmt Corp has 0.68% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 13,555 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability has 43,926 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) accumulated 2,018 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Eagle Advisors Ltd Llc holds 24,433 shares. Rbo & Limited Liability Corp invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Prudential Financial has 0.25% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 504,422 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Eqis Capital Incorporated owns 5,711 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.45B for 18.93 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 15,377 shares to 23,025 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc. by 2,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $229,533 activity.