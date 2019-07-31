As Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Hilton Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Dalal Street Increases Holding in Micron Technology (MU)

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) by 70.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 1,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 427 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128,000, down from 1,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $362.24. About 747,553 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA WELCOMES ANZAC FRIGATE HMNZS TE KAHA TO CANADA TO BEGIN MODERNIZATION CONTRACT WORK; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Wins $481.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 03/04/2018 – Sikorsky Celebrates 30 Years of Black Hawk Helicopter Operations in Latin America; 30/04/2018 – Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Finalize 2018 F-35 Sustainment Contract to Enhance Readiness and Reduce Costs; 20/04/2018 – Annette Nicholson: – U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp plans to offer Japan a stealth fighter design based on its; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Republicans press for F-35 fighter jet sale to Taiwan; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin says long-term contract will help against tariffs

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 32.61M shares traded or 12.38% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.18 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. Ambrose Richard F had sold 6,647 shares worth $2.00M on Wednesday, February 6. $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was bought by GORDON ILENE S.

