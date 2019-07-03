As Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Hilton Capital Management Lowered by $305,578 Its Stake; Everett Harris & Company Lifted 3M Company (MMM) Position

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) by 70.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 1,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 427 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128,000, down from 1,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $370.38. About 697,200 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 12/04/2018 – Strengthening Partnerships: Sikorsky’s CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopter Makes Historic First Flight in Germany; 18/04/2018 – AerotechNews: Lockheed Martin provides Australia with space situational awareness system; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson welcomed President Donald Trump’s executive memorandum that penalizes China for stealing U.S. companies’ intellectual property; 11/04/2018 – Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute: Report; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed to Sweeten India Fighter Jet Bid With F-35 Technology; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Increases Fincl Guidance for Sales, Profit and EPS; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.59, REV VIEW $51.05 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems an Elite Supplier to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,417 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.64M, up from 111,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 1.12M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Vrohidis Ippocratis had sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million on Thursday, February 7. The insider THULIN INGE G sold 13,499 shares worth $2.70 million. On Thursday, February 7 Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 3,123 shares. Gangestad Nicholas C sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million worth of stock or 8,906 shares. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Assoc holds 10,839 shares. Fca Corporation Tx holds 17,182 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 55,133 shares. New England Research & holds 0.83% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 5,895 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.27% or 1.80 million shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 382,304 shares stake. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 167 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Wealth Architects Lc invested 0.68% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Beddow Management owns 3,425 shares. Orleans Cap La has invested 1.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 5,338 were reported by Putnam Ltd Company. Haverford Trust Co accumulated 0.16% or 41,505 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 27,696 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Chilton Investment Limited invested 0.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 69,684 shares to 333,017 shares, valued at $40.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 13,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,932 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00 million worth of stock. $2.30 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Evans Michele A on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 EPS, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33B for 19.62 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3,096 shares to 93,101 shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opp (Prn) (VTA) by 60,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 984,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

