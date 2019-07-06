As Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Share Value Rose, Hilton Capital Management Has Cut by $305,578 Its Stake; Curbstone Financial Management Has Increased Its Stake in Tjx Cos (Tjx) (TJX) by $1.64 Million as Stock Rose

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (TJX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 30,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,434 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 32,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.67 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) by 70.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 1,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 427 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128,000, down from 1,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $369.92. About 700,091 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet with Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson and tour the defense giant’s Sunnyvale, California complex this week; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Republicans press for F-35 fighter jet sale to Taiwan; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin raises 2018 forecast as strong defense funding fuels Pentagon business; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 22/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AWARDS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT TO IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS TO PRODUCE A KEY COMPONENT OF THE F-35 LIGHTNING Il USING IBC’S COST-SAVING PRECISION CAST BERYLLIUM ALLOY TECHNOLOGY; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Turkey, U.S. reach deal on plan for withdrawal of YPG militia from Syria’s Manbij; 02/05/2018 – LMT/@IAFF574: C130 down on 21 avoid the area. Area is shit down further notice

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Inv Inc has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 6,400 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 76,387 shares. Barr E S holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 4,265 shares. Chevy Chase owns 1.86M shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.6% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Inc stated it has 1.19M shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt accumulated 398 shares. Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 209,106 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel holds 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 7,300 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP owns 30,880 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Salem Counselors has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Orrstown Fincl has 21,686 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Hendley has invested 4.13% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 36,441 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc owns 114,942 shares.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard St Corp Bond Etf (Vcs (VCSH) by 25,656 shares to 313,088 shares, valued at $24.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (T) (NYSE:T) by 17,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,162 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (NYSE:IBM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. Ambrose Richard F also sold $2.00M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, February 6. 7,690 shares were sold by Evans Michele A, worth $2.30 million.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp / Fsc by 1.16 million shares to 5.04 million shares, valued at $26.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 42,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS).

