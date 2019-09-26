As Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Share Price Rose, Holder Agf Investments Lowered Its Stake; Alaska Air Group (ALK) Shareholder Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Upped Stake by $380,016 as Share Price Rose

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 20,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 73,072 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.57M, down from 94,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $391.66. About 434,482 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – NASA Selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to Build X-Plane; 06/03/2018 – Weapons of the future: Here’s the new war tech Lockheed Martin is pitching to the Pentagon; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – GREGORY KEE OF LOCKHEED MARTIN, DIETMAR THELEN, REPRESENTING MBDA,TO LEAD JV FROM MBDA DEUTSCHLAND OFFICE IN SCHROBENHAUSEN; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Increases Fincl Guidance for Sales, Profit and EPS; 27/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $828.7 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.80-EPS $16.10; 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA lnSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 07/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – WORK UNDER THE CONTRACT WILL BE PERFORMED AT CO’S FACILITIES IN DALLAS AND AT CO’S PRECISION FIRES CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN ARKANSAS; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orio

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $64.67. About 164,315 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 06/03/2018 The Points Guy Names Alaska Airlines Number One Airline In America For Second Consecutive Year; Hawaiian Named America’s Worst Airline; 07/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group names Max Tidwell Vice President of Safety and Security; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – AIR GROUP REPORTED 5.8 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 8.7 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY IN APRIL; 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC ALK.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q EPS 3c; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Animal Health and Behavioral Documents Must Be Provided for Emotional Support Animals After May 1; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – APRIL LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 2.3 POINTS TO 84.3 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CUTS FORECAST FOR YEAR CAPACITY; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB 2018 LOAD FACTOR 79.4% VS 80.2% LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 77,809 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 47,159 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). M&T State Bank Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 3,854 are owned by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research. Intll Group Incorporated stated it has 43,053 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 83,998 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 1,262 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Scout Investments accumulated 519,568 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca reported 800,000 shares stake. South Dakota Council owns 332,006 shares. Voya Inv accumulated 61,927 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 5,667 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.47 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale Cap Corp accumulated 2,485 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 0.23% or 5,846 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Prns Ltd holds 7,614 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 427 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mcf Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.19% or 1,310 shares. Johnson Financial Grp accumulated 4,994 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Com Il holds 0.9% or 24,243 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 9,570 shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Limited Liability Company owns 42,559 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amer Management Commerce has 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Limited Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 28,220 shares. Oakworth Inc invested in 3,500 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Alley Lc owns 27,733 shares or 2.85% of their US portfolio. Adage Cap Prtn Lc reported 359,348 shares stake.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 99,997 shares to 321,570 shares, valued at $94.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB) by 15,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC).