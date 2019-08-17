As Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Market Value Rose, Holder Hilton Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $305,578; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Decreased Its Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Holding as Market Value Declined

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) by 70.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 1,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 427 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128,000, down from 1,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 784,536 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – TATA ADVANCED, LOCKHEED MARTIN START BONDING FACILITY IN INDIA; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs $4.75 bln deal for U.S. Patriot missile system facing Russia; 03/04/2018 – Sikorsky Celebrates 30 Years of Black Hawk Helicopter Operations in Latin America; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lockheed Martin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMT); 12/04/2018 – Strengthening Partnerships: Sikorsky’s CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopter Makes Historic First Flight in Germany; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commercial Communications Satellite; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the US Air Force; 16/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated unit cost of approximately $122 million; 11/04/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS – IS AWARDED FRIGATE SYSTEMS UPGRADE PROJECT AS SUBCONTRACTOR FOR LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA ON ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY’S ANZAC FRIGATES

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 338,740 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 357,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 739,563 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 08/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Announces Support for Commercial MLCCs Being Discontinued by Certain Suppliers; 21/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology High Speed PIN Photodiode Offers Enhanced Sensitivity for Visible Light, Enables Slim Sensor Designs for Wearables; 07/03/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Miniaturized Gate Drive Transformers in Planar Package Save Space Over Traditional Winding Technology; 16/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Save Space, Lower Costs for Power Supplies, Solar Inverters, and Motor Controls; 13/04/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY TO REPORT 1Q 2018 FINL ON TUESDAY, MAY 8; 04/04/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Conductive and Hybrid Conductive Aluminum Polymer Capacitors Save PCB Space and Lower Costs; 23/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 09/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase “World of Solutions” at ELECRAMA 2018; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 36C; 03/05/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored With TTI Supplier Excellence Award for Eighth Consecutive Year

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) by 14,359 shares to 323,376 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Children’s Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold VSH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 127.02 million shares or 0.17% more from 126.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Company reported 100,119 shares stake. Moreover, Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 3.54M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 23,064 shares. Quantbot Techs LP reported 37,928 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 9.84 million shares. Palouse Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0.1% or 13,532 shares. 122,177 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Shell Asset reported 30,093 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 2.61M shares. 67 are held by Tci Wealth Advsr. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc has 865,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Llc holds 70,636 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.93 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $739,067 activity. Shares for $509,534 were bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 66,453 shares. Ohio-based Mai Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Abner Herrman Brock Llc reported 54,753 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Naples Limited Liability Company reported 9,365 shares. Ariel Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Deprince Race And Zollo invested in 57,409 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Alexandria Cap Ltd accumulated 1,354 shares. Hodges Management has invested 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 3,485 are owned by Reliance Of Delaware. Kj Harrison And Prns reported 2,750 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Pa reported 56,990 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. United Asset Strategies has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Endowment Mngmt Lp invested in 0.05% or 1,100 shares. Personal Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hallmark Mgmt Inc reported 6,388 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc by 9,544 shares to 213,093 shares, valued at $12.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 42,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Dr Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

