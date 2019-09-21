As Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Valuation Rose, Windward Capital Management Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $324,159; As Mccormick & Co Com Non Vtg (MKC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Crestwood Advisors Lifted Its Position

Windward Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company sold 893 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 55,778 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.28M, down from 56,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $388.25. About 1.08M shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/05/2018 – Turkey, U.S. reach deal on plan for withdrawal of YPG militia from Syria’s Manbij; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q EPS $4.02; 27/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines, Sikorsky eye contract for more CH-53K helicopters soon; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars; 20/04/2018 – Sputnik: Japan Asks Lockheed Martin to Craft Hybrid F-35 and F-22 Aircraft; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Too soon to know tariffs’ impact, but supply base ‘critically important’; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $3.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 12/04/2018 – Pentagon confirms delivery suspension of Lockheed F-35 jets; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awarded Contract to Train Special Operations Airmen

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (MKC) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 5,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 194,960 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.22 million, up from 189,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $160.14. About 802,110 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "In Space, Lockheed Needs Another "Martin Moment" – Seeking Alpha" on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Help wanted: These top Orlando tech firms have 1,500+ open jobs – Orlando Business Journal" on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Lockheed Will Keep F-16 Flying With $8 Billion Sale to Taiwan – Yahoo Finance" published on September 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com's news article titled: "Boeing Flies Navy Drone Tanker for First Time, Struggles With Air Force Tanker – 24/7 Wall St." with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 19.30 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 16,941 shares to 240,073 shares, valued at $12.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 43,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 660,857 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Many McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance" on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "McCormick: Pay For Quality – Seeking Alpha" published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "McCormick -1% after JPMorgan cut – Seeking Alpha" on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "McCormick: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha" published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "McCormick: Lock It In – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: March 28, 2019.

