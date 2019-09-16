As Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Stock Rose, Holder Braun Stacey Associates Boosted Its Stake; Under Armour (UA) Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Raised Stake

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 21,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The institutional investor held 732,929 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.58 million, up from 711,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 460,270 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 1,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 35,443 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.89 million, up from 34,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $390.23. About 448,374 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Marks Sixth Successful Flight Mission; 17/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated recurring flyway cost of $87 million; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Wins $481.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 17/04/2018 – SOME OF WORLD’S LARGEST THREATS ARE SPACE-BASED: LOCKHEED CEO; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 M U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production; 27/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Integrate its Tank Protection Technology for Testing on U.S. Army Vehicles; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACTS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL OF LASTING UP TO EIGHT YEARS, WITH AN OVERALL VALUE OF $200 MLN OR MORE

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $112.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4,500 shares to 38,131 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73M shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW) by 3,691 shares to 80,106 shares, valued at $22.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc Com Cl A by 12,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,757 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

