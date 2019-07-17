As Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Shares Rose, Holder Girard Partners LTD Upped Its Stake; Sound Shore Management Increased Its Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holding

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,563 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, up from 21,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $358.47. About 1.86 million shares traded or 51.99% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-MBDA CEO BOUVIER SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT COOPERATION AGREEMENTS, NOT TAKEOVERS TO GAIN ACCESS TO U.S. MARKET; 18/04/2018 – Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $928M Contract for Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 09/05/2018 – ActiveState Offers Way to Ship Software Faster & Keep Control; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared lnternationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Zealand’s Frigate System Upgrade Project; 11/04/2018 – MTU Signs $135 Million Contracts With Lockheed Martin; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MUST FIX PROBLEM, WILSON TELLS SENATE CMTE

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 100,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.77M, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $62.25. About 6.93M shares traded or 39.44% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – GP Bullhound’s Joakim Dal Says Spotify’s Direct Listing Is a Sign of the Times (Video); 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 78.3 PCT, DOWN 0.4 PTS YEAR-ON-YEAR; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – WILL BEGIN NONSTOP FLIGHTS BETWEEN U.S. & MUMBAI, INDIA NEXT YEAR; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO CONFIDENT CO. COULD WITHSTAND AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.09% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Systematic Management LP has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Aviva Plc has 0.02% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 65,546 shares. Beach Investment Llc reported 20,750 shares stake. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.06% or 51,525 shares. Washington Savings Bank owns 485 shares. Chemical Retail Bank accumulated 30,736 shares. Barnett & Co holds 1.47% or 50,030 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 254,473 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 99,500 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 518,019 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Company. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 698 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Steers holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 361 shares. Amer Interest Inc holds 0.06% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 320,573 shares.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 478,668 shares to 2.45 million shares, valued at $122.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 101,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.65M shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. Shares for $249,743 were bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S. On Friday, February 8 the insider West W Gilbert sold $1.06M.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fitch Ratings positive on Delta’s financials – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “United tops profit estimates as MAX woes prompt higher fares in robust travel market – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Exclusive: How 1 Scrappy All-Business-Class Airline Carved Out a Niche for Itself – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G CEO pushes for board diversity – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Macro Weakness Aside, Delta Air Lines Analysts Largely Positive – Benzinga” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Invest House holds 0.01% or 1,164 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.18% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.31% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Fincl Counselors has 0.36% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 27,901 shares. Amer Savings Bank holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,086 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Lc accumulated 5,272 shares. Bokf Na owns 101,988 shares. Vermont-based Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Brinker Cap reported 17,729 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 0.24% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,703 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Incorporated Adv accumulated 4,024 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Chevy Chase Holdings owns 430,941 shares.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “After Hitting An All-Time High, Lockheed Martin Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leidos: A Unique Defense Contractor – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed to keep Pennsylvania helicopter plant open, citing Trump – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp Com by 5,484 shares to 11,346 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principal Finl Group Inc Com (NYSE:PFG) by 9,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,785 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. Evans Michele A had sold 7,690 shares worth $2.30M on Thursday, February 7. $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares were bought by GORDON ILENE S.