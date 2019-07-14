As Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Share Value Rose, Assetmark Has Trimmed Its Position; As Intuit (INTU) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Carderock Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $466,929

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 74.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 7,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,407 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $722,000, down from 9,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $369.45. About 1.13 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620 Billion Defense Market; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION WAS INCLUDED IN LOCKHEED MARTIN’S WINNING TEAM THAT WAS AWARDED A 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Increases Fincl Guidance for Sales, Profit and EPS; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Republicans press for F-35 fighter jet sale to Taiwan; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Fifth AEHF Protected Communications Satellite Completes Launch Environment Test; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS’ CANADIAN EXPERTISE TO BE SHARED INTERNATIONALLY WITH AWARDING OF LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA CONTRACT FOR NEW ZEALAND’S FRIGATE SYSTEM UPGRADE PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,437 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 24,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $281.65. About 1.02 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC) by 6,536 shares to 120,196 shares, valued at $14.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd Div Rtn Em Eqt by 83,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Emerging Mkts Hi.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Evans Michele A sold $2.30M. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00M.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 EPS, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33B for 19.57 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $245.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,785 shares to 21,918 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communication (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

