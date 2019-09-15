As Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (LMT) Valuation Rose, Canal Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Stake; Penn Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Modine Mfg Co (MOD) Position as Share Price Declined

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (LMT) by 65.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246,000, down from 57,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $384.86. About 868,399 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 02/05/2018 – LMT/@IAFF574: C130 down on 21 avoid the area. Area is shit down further notice; 20/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid fighter jet for Japan; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lockheed Martin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMT); 17/04/2018 – They are jointly engineered by Lockheed Martin, Stratasys and Phoenix Analysis & Design Technologies; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines say new CH-53K helicopter programme on track; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 06/03/2018 – lnterceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Modine Mfg Co (MOD) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 29,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The hedge fund held 668,749 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, down from 697,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Modine Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $614.92M market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 237,555 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold MOD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 43.57 million shares or 0.05% more from 43.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Indexiq Advisors Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). 1 were accumulated by Huntington Bancorp. Stifel Corporation invested 0.02% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). 25,750 are owned by Menta Ltd Llc. Alps Advisors, a Colorado-based fund reported 51,634 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Limited has invested 0.01% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 342,199 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 354,090 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 100,056 shares. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Ltd Com has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 550 shares. Penn Capital Mgmt reported 668,749 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 1.05 million shares.

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Modine Manufacturing Company’s (NYSE:MOD) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Modine Manufacturing Company 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Modine (MOD) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MOD’s profit will be $13.01 million for 11.82 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Modine Manufacturing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $44,488 activity.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 15,960 shares to 152,140 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 60,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Ord (NYSE:ABBV) by 60,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerovironment Ord (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Ord (NYSE:UTX).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “White House prepares F-16 sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Lockheed picks up Navy ship defense contracts totaling $136M – Washington Business Journal” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin lands hypersonic weapons contract; some work coming to Texas – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,139 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 454,920 shares. Manchester Mngmt Lc reported 584 shares stake. The New York-based Owl Creek Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp holds 608 shares. Eagle Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 8,309 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Navellier & invested in 6,966 shares. Thomasville Bankshares owns 3,464 shares. Triangle Wealth Management reported 0.26% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri holds 0.23% or 5,755 shares. Asset Mngmt One reported 0.28% stake. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 13,399 shares. Optimum Advisors reported 2,335 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 502,588 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs holds 1.07% or 27,675 shares.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.13 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.