As Lockhead Martin (LMT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Lafleur & Godfrey Has Raised Its Stake; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Share Price Declined While Regis Management Co Decreased Its Holding by $1.11 Million

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $102.08. About 510,512 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Lockhead Martin Corp (LMT) by 51.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 6,275 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 4,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Lockhead Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $362.17. About 964,169 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin secured a $928 million U.S. Air Force contract to build hypersonic weapons, the Pentagon said Wednesday in a statement; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin raises 2018 forecast as strong defense funding fuels Pentagon business; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Inspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 26/04/2018 – MATTIS SAYS LOCKHEED NOT DELIVERING `AFFORABILITY’ ON F-35; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared Internationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Z; 18/04/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Tata Lockheed Martin sets up metal bonding facility in indigenisation push; 13/04/2018 – LORD SAYS LOCKHEED MARTIN MUST IMPROVE F-35 QUALITY; 20/04/2018 – ABS-CBN News Channel: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 04/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE MILITARY AIRCRAFT SALE TO GERMANY FOR ESTIMATED COST OF $1.4 BILLION

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09M for 94.52 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Lc owns 23,645 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Halsey Ct holds 0.04% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 2,200 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Nomura Holdg Incorporated invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Meritage Gp Lp owns 1.12M shares or 2.32% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Lc invested in 900 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 2,087 shares. New York-based Js Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.33% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Sandhill Capital Ptnrs Lc has 1.71% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Westfield Cap Mgmt LP reported 440,106 shares. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Stockbridge Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.33M shares for 8.35% of their portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 44,041 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0% or 485 shares in its portfolio.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,255 shares to 64,876 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,592 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).