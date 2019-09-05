As Lkq (LKQ) Valuation Declined, Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Lifted by $14.69 Million Its Stake; Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) Stake by $1.71 Million as Stock Value Rose

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 68.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 524,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.72 million, up from 769,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 575,113 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 21,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 94,652 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, down from 116,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.51B market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $82.17. About 691,518 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 492,800 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $67.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Air Group Inc by 173,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 773,135 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Management Co Ltd holds 9,467 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 25,702 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,584 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 535,868 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Financial Counselors reported 105,399 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 154,637 were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 328,037 shares. 67,797 are owned by Aurora Counsel. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 0.09% or 119,967 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Finance Service has invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. 1.68 million were accumulated by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.05% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 4,227 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 25,105 shares.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LKQ (LKQ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LKQ Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About LKQ Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LKQ) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For LKQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.79 million for 13.34 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp has 0.03% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 6,283 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can reported 674,939 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund holds 0.15% or 8,422 shares. Kbc Nv accumulated 0.09% or 129,670 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 3.87M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Holderness Invests Com holds 0.49% or 12,712 shares in its portfolio. 60 were accumulated by Nine Masts Limited. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Tortoise Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 68 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel invested 0.3% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Pggm, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.09M shares. Parametric Port Associate Lc stated it has 1.62 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Franklin holds 0% or 24,705 shares in its portfolio.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technipfmc Plc Com by 79,947 shares to 176,067 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A Stk (NYSE:V) by 27,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Smucker J M Co Com New (NYSE:SJM).