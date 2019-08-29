As Lkq (LKQ) Valuation Declined, Df Dent & Co Decreased by $62.06 Million Its Position; Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Boosted Stake in Aegion (AEGN) as Share Price Declined

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 90.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 2.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 240,311 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.16. About 697,032 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aegion Corporation (AEGN) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 31,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 254,242 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 222,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aegion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $610.16M market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 33,478 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corporation Names Mark A. Menghini as Its General Counsel and Secretary; 02/05/2018 – AEGION REAFFIRMS ADJ. EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Aegion Shareholders Elect Nine Directors; 18/04/2018 – AEGION CORP AEGN.O – APPOINTMENT OF DAVID F. MORRIS AS ITS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 17, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Mark A. Menghini as General Counsel and Secretary; 12/03/2018 – Aegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Aegion Corporation Projects Receive Top Industry Honors for Second Consecutive Year; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Reaffirms Outlook for Adjusted EPS Growth of More Than 30 % in 2018; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Says Michael White to Resign as SVP, Controller and Acctg Chief; 02/05/2018 – AEGION 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novanta Inc Com Npv by 61,564 shares to 83,968 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.01M for 10.72 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.