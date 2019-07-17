As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Value Rose, New South Capital Management Lifted Stake; Hillman Co Maintains Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 31,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.06 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.82M, up from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $26.41. About 742,717 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56 million, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $985.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.88 during the last trading session, reaching $2002.02. About 1.55M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Jamil Jaffer Says Amazon Has Done an Excellent Job in Securing Its Cloud Infrastructure (Video); 14/03/2018 – Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation; 16/04/2018 – RT @chrissyfarr: SCOOP: Amazon Business is pulling back from pharmacy, after mulling it last year (sources). Why? It’s complicated; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Operating Margin 3.8%; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 15/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon exec says company has no plans to launch a streaming TV service #paytv18 – ! $AMZN; 03/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Announces Elton John `Soundboard’ Special, With Interviews, Guests, More

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Company Dc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tillar reported 1,003 shares. 1.05M are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Tremblant Cap Gp has 4.61% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,225 shares. Valinor Lp reported 58,132 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 6,841 shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Lc, California-based fund reported 1,210 shares. 1,375 are held by Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Tikvah Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 15.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 155,136 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Suvretta Capital Limited Company reported 51,119 shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc has 1,332 shares.

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: Amazon Primed for Profits – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “EU Announces Antitrust Investigation Against Amazon – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Antitrust Insurance For Amazon – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com and Google Are (Mostly) Burying the Hatchet – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 109,638 shares to 262,458 shares, valued at $46.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstcash Inc by 27,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,502 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives reported 8 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 535,868 shares. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.06% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). King Luther Mngmt Corp holds 56,958 shares. Gyroscope Management Gru Limited Liability holds 0.31% or 26,192 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Council holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 53,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 4.16M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Regions Financial Corporation reported 5,077 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 7.59M shares. 7,584 were accumulated by Two Sigma Securities Ltd Company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 424,540 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rbf Ltd owns 150,000 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio.