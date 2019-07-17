As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Value Rose, New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Raised Holding; Tetra Technologies Del (TTI) Holder Morgan Stanley Decreased Its Position by $648,598

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $26.41. About 733,139 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (TTI) by 45.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 324,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 383,240 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897,000, down from 707,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.695. About 136,420 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 53.91% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 07/05/2018 – CSI COMPRESSCO LP – PROJECTED 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $90 MLN AND $110 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Clinical Study on Cannabis Oil Capsules for Patients Suffering from Chronic Pain should be completed by Fall 2; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES 1Q REV. $199.4M; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA-UNDER TERMS OF ANTICIPATED FINAL AGREEMENT, KAMADA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR REGISTERING PRODUCT, MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION, IN ISRAEL; 17/05/2018 – Tetra Natural Health Signs a Supply Agreement with Namaste Technologies for the Marketing and Distribution of Rx Princeps™, its Premium Medicinal Cannabis Product; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – CO TO BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS, UNDISCLOSED PERCENTAGE OF SALES OF PPP001 GENERATED BY KAMADA IN ISRAEL; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 27/03/2018 – Tetra Discovery Partners, Inc. | Small molecule allosteric inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase-4D enzyme | N/A | 03/26/2018 | Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Cobham Wireless Supplies TETRA Gear for Beijing Metro Line

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 9,959 shares to 554,132 shares, valued at $22.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Energy Infrastrctr (FIF) by 38,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Lydall Inc Del (NYSE:LDL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TTI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 440,191 shares. 11,430 are owned by Pnc Gp Incorporated. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company holds 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) or 40,373 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.01% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0% or 50,687 shares. Loews reported 11,221 shares stake. Blackrock owns 18.60 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 281,453 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 10.30M shares. Us Bankshares De has 693 shares. 433 are owned by Glenmede Na. Barclays Public owns 111,501 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 169,404 shares or 0% of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 0.21% or 7.12M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 166.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by TETRA Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 146,629 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 12,460 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 119,448 shares. Jump Trading Lc has 8,176 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Piedmont Investment has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). The North Carolina-based First Personal Financial has invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 330,336 shares. Prudential Finance stated it has 0.1% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). First Hawaiian Bank invested in 0% or 390 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 0.06% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Lafleur Godfrey Lc accumulated 171,860 shares or 1.26% of the stock. M&T Comml Bank Corporation owns 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 21,917 shares.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 181,893 shares to 846,120 shares, valued at $54.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 81,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,445 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

