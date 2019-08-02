As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Increased Holding; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Intersect Capital Has Cut Its Position

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 68.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 524,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.72 million, up from 769,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $25.62. About 878,351 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 4,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 11,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 16,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $188.2. About 11.39 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 12/05/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those W; 20/03/2018 – Manipulating Facebook Data Using Psychographic Targeting (Video); 19/03/2018 – “Because regulators will apply more scrutiny on the use of data for targeting, it seems to us that there will be more scrutiny on Facebook products,” analyst Brian Wieser writes; 07/03/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook is taking the tech backlash seriously – and it’s doing something about it; 11/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Scalise Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Bias; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Mets fans can stop freaking out about MLB-Facebook `history’; 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica is defending itself from charges that it misused data illicitly obtained from Facebook users; 03/05/2018 – ITALY COMMS AUTHORITY MET FACEBOOK OFFICIALS ON PRIVACY

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 60,878 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated invested in 14,156 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation reported 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Riverpark Ltd Company owns 102,423 shares or 3.9% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council reported 509,382 shares. Cullinan invested in 126,600 shares. Accredited Inc reported 0.15% stake. Miura Global Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Night Owl Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 73,996 shares. 72,903 were reported by Ls Investment Advsrs Llc. American Assets Invest Management Ltd holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,700 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 38,079 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Twin Focus Cap Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,158 shares. Moreover, Qvt LP has 1.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 33,217 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

