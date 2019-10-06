As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Value Declined, Professional Advisory Services Has Increased Its Stake; Capital Investment Advisors Has Increased United Parcel Service B (UPS) Stake by $5.43 Million as Market Value Rose

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 15,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 358,391 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54M, up from 342,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 1.03 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service B (UPS) by 88.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 52,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 112,446 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.61M, up from 59,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.28 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LKQ Corporation Completes Divestiture of AeroVision International – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LKQ Corporation Announces Continued Board Refreshment Nasdaq:LKQ – GlobeNewswire” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea James P. O’Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 10/5/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 05, 2019.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Could Drone Deliveries Be 2020’s Breakout Growth Sector? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on October 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UPS Paying $2.25 Million To Avoid Pregnancy Discrimination Lawsuit – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “E-Commerce May Not Be So Bad for UPS Stock – Barron’s” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

