As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Rose, New Mountain Vantage Advisers Boosted Stake by $4.87 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Tiger Eye Capital Has Increased by $9.18 Million Its Position

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 12.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.35. About 2.19M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Future of Microsoft Stock Is Brighter Than You Think – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: WNS,EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : C, TEVA, MSFT, GE, BAC, CPE, NOK, SYMC, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, CRZO – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamilton Lane Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 72,282 shares. Partner Fund LP owns 0.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 296,300 shares. Missouri-based Plancorp Lc has invested 1.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 504,921 shares. Addison Com holds 13,312 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. City Hldgs invested in 56,346 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 0.5% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) owns 75,181 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc owns 1,042 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc owns 5.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 789,900 shares. 3.89 million were reported by Asset Mgmt One Limited. Tompkins Fincl Corp holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 107,392 shares. Shayne & Communications Llc holds 1.49% or 18,032 shares. M Hldg Securities reported 1.23% stake. Lyons Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com holds 2.03% or 6,104 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,000 shares to 80,040 shares, valued at $21.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 210,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,655 shares, and cut its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “LKQ Corp (LKQ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts See 12% Upside For The Holdings of FXD – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Lc owns 56,355 shares. 105,399 were accumulated by Financial Counselors. Cwm Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Blair William And Il has invested 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Arizona State Retirement has 0.05% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Assetmark holds 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 4,507 shares. State Street reported 13.44M shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.12% or 173,036 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company has 24,175 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Cibc Asset Management invested in 33,742 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Concourse Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 116,310 shares. First Republic Investment has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 1.68 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 252,225 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $24.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 81,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,445 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC).