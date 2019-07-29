As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Rose, Holder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding by $599,200; As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Valuation Rose, Gendell Jeffrey L Upped Its Position

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 139,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 467,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.15 million, up from 327,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 4.15 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Delta Air Lines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAL); 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO: HIGHER FUEL IN SHORT TERM `WILL CAUSE SOME PAIN’; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 78.3 PCT, DOWN 0.4 PTS YEAR-ON-YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,080 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 113,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.35. About 2.19M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.91M for 11.21 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 32,276 shares. Of Oklahoma reported 11,478 shares. Epoch Prtn, a New York-based fund reported 142,262 shares. 319,216 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Company. Moreover, Highland Cap Management Lp has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 7,075 shares. Carnegie Asset Ltd Llc invested in 15,241 shares. Fulton Bank Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35,778 shares. Df Dent And stated it has 240,311 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Md Sass Invsts holds 4.52% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. Carroll Finance Associates Inc accumulated 281 shares. D E Shaw And Inc has 0.06% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Bessemer Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 6,330 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. West W Gilbert sold $1.06 million worth of stock or 21,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsc Advsrs Lp reported 210,000 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The invested 0.08% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership has 22.17% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Shikiar Asset reported 2.09% stake. Camarda Finance Advsr Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 48 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 16,220 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.08% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Millennium Management Ltd accumulated 2.60M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). First Interstate Financial Bank holds 84 shares. New York-based Investec Asset North America has invested 0.13% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Ent Fincl Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 31 shares. Cohen & Steers reported 361 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Inc has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Colrain Capital Ltd owns 52,807 shares for 3.2% of their portfolio.