As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Price Rose, Westpac Banking Has Upped by $215.63 Million Its Position; Cqs Cayman LP Increases Position in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS)

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 55,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 139,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Altisource Portfolio Solns S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 47,492 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 17.77% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 26/04/2018 – Paul Muolo: Under Mulvaney, the CFPB decides not to file any charges against Ocwen vendor Altisource:; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Altisource’s B3 Ratings, Revises Outlook To Positive; 30/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Altisource Solutions S.a.r.l. Prop Term Loan ‘B+’; 03/04/2018 – Owners.com Survey Reveals Changing Home Buyer Behaviors; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POS; 14/03/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA – PLANS TO ISSUE A NEW $414 MLN TERM LOAN B DUE MARCH 2024 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Altisource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 43.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 7,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,925 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $707.37 million, up from 17,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 1.46 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 184,644 shares to 502,908 shares, valued at $17.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,407 shares, and cut its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold ASPS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.01 million shares or 21.20% less from 7.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Moreover, Cqs Cayman Lp has 0.21% invested in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 195,000 shares. Vanguard invested 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Us National Bank De owns 1,263 shares. Sei Investments holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). D E Shaw Comm Incorporated invested in 0% or 48,179 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 5,135 shares. Blackrock reported 778,365 shares stake. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 324,752 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 9,380 shares to 61,920 shares, valued at $2.95 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 71,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,117 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 5.28M shares. Goodman Financial holds 3.51% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 243,063 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc reported 174,948 shares. Bright Rock Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.47% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Massachusetts Ser Company Ma invested in 2.39M shares. Montag A And Associates holds 61,400 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Fosun Ltd owns 43,000 shares. Hound Prns Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4.53 million shares. Adage Cap Prns Group Inc holds 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 388,000 shares. 53,116 were reported by Jp Marvel Invest Advisors Limited. Riverbridge Prtn Limited invested in 0.72% or 1.31 million shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Company accumulated 0.13% or 27,024 shares. Rice Hall James And Ltd Company owns 535,185 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com holds 46,461 shares.

