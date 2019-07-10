As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Price Rose, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Decreased Holding by $599,200; Primecap Management Company Continues to Hold Holding in Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,080 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 113,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 1.88M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 445,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.03M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 832,099 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited accumulated 6,898 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Maltese Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% or 24,884 shares in its portfolio. Highland Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 60 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 104,535 shares. Bokf Na owns 3,097 shares. Bancorporation accumulated 4,389 shares or 0% of the stock. Wade G W And owns 4,990 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Peoples Fincl Services reported 0% stake. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma stated it has 1.01 million shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0.13% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 1,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Campbell Soup Company (CPB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Protect Your Portfolio And Increase Returns By Focusing On Earnings Trends – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James: The Best Financial Stock You Probably Have Never Heard Of – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2016.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 92,400 shares to 72.69M shares, valued at $733.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.51 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 485,597 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York has invested 0.09% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Legacy Prns invested 0.13% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 3.55M are owned by Steadfast Management L P. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership owns 23,892 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Professional Advisory reported 342,963 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% or 72,887 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 1,228 shares. 4.53 million are owned by Hound Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 0.85% or 83,318 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 12,202 shares. Regions Finance Corporation has 5,077 shares. Moreover, Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 70,401 shares.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Charles de Vaulx Buys 4 Stocks for IVA Worldwide Fund – GuruFocus.com” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For LKQ – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of LKQ Dropped in May – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Earnings Drive Past Estimates in Q1, Revenues Miss Mark – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $204.09 million for 10.01 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.