As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Price Rose, Holder Villere St Denis J & Co Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.40 Million; W & T Offshore (WTI) Shareholder Magnetar Financial Has Boosted Position by $348,246 as Stock Value Declined

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 49,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.28M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.64 million, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 2.88M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 528.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 58,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 69,021 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, up from 10,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in W & T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $599.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 1.69 million shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 38.34% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 25/05/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD WTKH.KL – QTRLY REV 183.2 MLN RGT; QTRLY NET PROFIT 63.9 MLN RGT; 21/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Announces Gulf of Mexico Joint Exploration and Development Program with Investor Group; 02/05/2018 – Old Debt Ties Up W&T Offshore as It Tries to Ride Oil’s New Wave; 02/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 3.3 TO 3.6 MMBOE; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Investor Group and Company Agree to $230.5M Initial Capital Commitment; 12/03/2018 – W&T SEES PROJECT LEVEL COMMITMENT OF UP TO $419.6M; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises W&T Offshore 2nd-, 3rd-Lien Debt Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB- Rating to Senior Unsecured Notes Issued by WT Holdings, Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ W&T Offshore Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTI)

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LKQ to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LKQ Corp (LKQ) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “LKQ Corp (LKQ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Auto Stocks Reporting Q2 Earnings for Jul 25: BWA and LKQ – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For LKQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Co Il has 7,305 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Elk Creek Lc owns 107,185 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Com reported 2.59M shares stake. Hallmark Capital Management Incorporated reported 1.21% stake. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 59,013 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0% or 4,600 shares. Icon Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 8,300 shares. River Road Asset Ltd Liability Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1.59 million shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Loews Corporation accumulated 400,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mai Capital reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 88,684 shares.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 8,560 shares to 239,003 shares, valued at $72.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 352,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.

More notable recent W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Can Devon Energy Withstand Oil Price Swings – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “W&T Offshore (WTI) Q1 Earnings Miss, Stock Declines 12.3% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Posts Earnings Beat On Aggressive Expansion In Permian Basin – Benzinga” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.68 million shares or 5.69% less from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.05% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 118,145 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). 96,683 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Lc. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 28,257 shares. Systematic Mgmt LP owns 0.06% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 243,370 shares. Ftb Inc has 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Sandler holds 73,300 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al owns 77,151 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,085 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability has 34,644 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 6,020 shares to 3,583 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lsc Communications Inc by 133,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.19 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $65,070 was made by Stanley B Frank on Wednesday, March 20. Ghauri Shahid bought 7,000 shares worth $42,070. BOULET VIRGINIA bought 7,000 shares worth $30,380. The insider KATZ STUART B bought $51,000.