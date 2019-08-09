As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Price Declined, Check Capital Management Increased by $386,400 Its Position; Investment Management Of Virginia Trimmed Holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by $389,168 as Market Value Rose

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 3,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 40,380 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 44,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $116.58. About 1.28 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.82M, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $25.6. About 217,423 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 53,490 shares. Raymond James Associates has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 1.31M are held by Riverbridge Lc. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia accumulated 60,077 shares or 0.01% of the stock. S&Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Southpoint Capital Advsr Limited Partnership holds 5.96% or 4.95 million shares. Montecito Bank Trust invested in 0.13% or 15,184 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 110,491 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Llc owns 37,477 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.58% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 2.98 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation reported 250,902 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 1.36% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.04% or 18,600 shares. 1.55M were reported by D E Shaw And.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) by 128,138 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $101.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,250 shares, and cut its stake in Naspers Limited (NPSNY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Na accumulated 1.43% or 116,819 shares. Bell Comml Bank owns 0.15% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,381 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Tn has 3.93% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 262,800 shares. Fairview Invest Management Ltd invested in 0.22% or 40,369 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Com holds 5,797 shares. Crossvault Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kempen Capital Management Nv holds 14,781 shares. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Al has 70,269 shares for 3.28% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Lc owns 89,419 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,645 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Eagle Asset holds 1.50 million shares. Axa holds 0.47% or 1.15 million shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kistler holds 15,917 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Iowa Savings Bank has 2.58% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 53,991 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. On Friday, February 15 Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,000 shares. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20M on Tuesday, February 12. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 127,009 shares to 182,677 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 209,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Luminex Corp. (NASDAQ:LMNX).