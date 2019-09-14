As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Declined, Shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Lifted Its Position; Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Wisconsin Capital Management Raised Position by $1.14 Million

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $133.05 million, up from 4.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.74. About 3.26 million shares traded or 19.16% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 12,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 31,236 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92M, up from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 1.57 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Corp stated it has 38 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 54,958 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.18% or 430,881 shares. M&T Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 23,817 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management holds 24,824 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Clarkston Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 118,165 shares. Intll Value Advisers Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3.14% or 3.05 million shares. Chevy Chase Trust invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Trexquant LP reported 164,996 shares stake. Principal Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Alliancebernstein Lp has 819,160 shares. Next Inc invested in 0% or 1,565 shares. Oppenheimer & Communications Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 116,579 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Na. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LKQ Sees a Tougher Year Ahead – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tuesday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: RPV – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ U.S.-China Hope Boosts Market; S&P Flirts With New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For LKQ – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Pick LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $69.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 140,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.