As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Declined, Shareholder Harber Asset Management Increased Holding; Trigran Investments Boosted Brightcove (BCOV) Stake by $451,936

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 61.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 86,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 227,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, up from 140,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $25.35. About 1.69 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 56,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The hedge fund held 3.48 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28M, up from 3.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $472.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 120,044 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Rev $41.2M; 18/03/2018 Mongol TV Goes Live with OTT Service Using Brightcove OTT Flow; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 30/05/2018 – BlueSnap Appoints Chris Menard as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.01, REV VIEW $166.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Brightcove Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Jeff Ray CEO; 09/05/2018 – OUTtv Selects Brightcove OTT Flow Powered by Accedo for OUTtvGO OTT Service; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES ROBERT NORECK CFO

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 65,551 shares to 260,761 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 55,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,562 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

