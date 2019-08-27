As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Declined, Shareholder Fairpointe Capital Has Cut Position by $473,536; Texas Roadhouse Cl A (TXRH) Stock Value Rose While Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Increased Position

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A (TXRH) by 53.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 9,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 28,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 18,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.01. About 412,752 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 16,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.94M, down from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 1.40 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prns Llp invested in 0.07% or 10,382 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Laurion Management Lp reported 31,939 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 100,054 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 13,816 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP invested 0.14% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 121,405 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP holds 35,110 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Division stated it has 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division has 0.05% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Moreover, Art Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.11% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 30,545 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 971,829 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Duncker Streett And Company holds 400 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.05% or 308,200 shares.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation Com (NYSE:DHR) by 3,311 shares to 31,206 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,363 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc Com (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $992,439 activity.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.00M for 10.25 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap owns 7,620 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 347,055 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi owns 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 144,650 shares. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 100,180 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Associate has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). North Run Capital Lp stated it has 215,000 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 2.59 million shares. 41,683 were accumulated by Cibc Markets Corporation. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 595,719 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 13,883 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.85% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Cornerstone Advsr reported 332 shares. Cadence State Bank Na has invested 0.08% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.04% or 13,762 shares.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) by 45,366 shares to 940,802 shares, valued at $84.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cars.Com by 227,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Magna International (NYSE:MGA).

