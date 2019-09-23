As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Declined, Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Berry Global Group (BERY) Market Value Declined While Frontfour Capital Group Decreased Holding

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 301,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 540,272 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.38 million, down from 841,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 2.10 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 55.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 36,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 28,681 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, down from 65,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 807,317 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,192 are owned by Bb&T Corp. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% or 92,191 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas has 26,820 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Globeflex Capital LP reported 0.17% stake. Montana-based First Interstate Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Principal Fin Gp Inc has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Tpg Grp Holdings (Sbs) Incorporated invested in 0.94% or 1.18 million shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 20,488 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gradient Investments Ltd accumulated 36 shares. 4,599 were accumulated by Asset. 757,488 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Credit Suisse Ag has 124,668 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Two Creeks Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 674,849 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc has 1.42M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.54 million for 10.72 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Frontfour Capital Group Llc, which manages about $447.90M and $47.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Obsidian Energy Ltd by 591,542 shares to 3.36 million shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement System has 59,291 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 2.06M shares. Fdx Advisors, a California-based fund reported 11,426 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Co holds 26,637 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 163,656 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% or 85,924 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Group has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 16,829 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.03% stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Co reported 3.56 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 396,370 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). National Invest Svcs Wi holds 91,666 shares or 2.81% of its portfolio. Green Valley Investors Ltd Com, a Delaware-based fund reported 2.38M shares. Exane Derivatives reported 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Japan-based Asset One has invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.77M for 13.75 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.