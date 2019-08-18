As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Declined, Check Capital Management Raised Holding by $386,400; East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Position

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.82 million, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 2.85M shares traded or 7.24% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 488.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 179,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 216,535 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, up from 36,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 799,886 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 34,500 shares to 152,370 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 48,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,360 shares, and cut its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management Com owns 74,987 shares. Community Fincl Svcs Lc holds 2.13% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 130,666 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr accumulated 40,294 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 51,700 shares. Trexquant Inv LP stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Btim Corporation accumulated 226,782 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.04% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 864,389 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. New York-based Tompkins Financial Corporation has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Smith Moore And holds 0.08% or 6,794 shares in its portfolio. 6,266 were reported by Paloma Prtnrs Management. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 91,900 shares. invested in 0% or 144 shares. Johnson Counsel has 27,320 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 84 shares.

