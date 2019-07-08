As Lkq (LKQ) Shares Rose, Shareholder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lowered by $599,200 Its Stake; Smithbridge Asset Management Has Raised Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Holding by $338,410; Stock Declined

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,080 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 113,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 607,579 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 3.40 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Best House In A Bad Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reviewing My RPC And Schlumberger Purchases 1 Year Later – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,061 were accumulated by Hbk Ltd Partnership. Sprucegrove Investment Mngmt invested 1.5% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 1.55M shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Management stated it has 76,200 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Telemus Cap Limited Liability invested 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 207,499 were accumulated by Cornerstone. Aldebaran Fincl has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). St James Invest Com Limited Com reported 827,029 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt reported 22,761 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 16,796 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 34,210 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Com owns 16,458 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Co Pa has invested 0.79% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement owns 149,879 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 31,060 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 90,475 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,125 shares. First Trust Lp invested in 0.04% or 650,140 shares. High Pointe Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 10,510 shares. Wendell David Associate invested 0.06% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Snyder Cap Mngmt LP reported 0.57% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invests has invested 0.17% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 22,984 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,640 shares. 11,948 are held by Bb&T Securities Limited Company. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 407,924 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Orrstown Fin Inc reported 2,500 shares.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $204.09 million for 10.15 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $260,456 activity.