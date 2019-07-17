As Lkq (LKQ) Shares Rose, Owl Creek Asset Management LP Increased Position by $14.69 Million; Perkins Capital Management Has Lowered Its Neogenomics (NEO) Stake by $337,000 as Share Price Rose

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 16,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 264,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, down from 281,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 196,652 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 68.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 524,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.72M, up from 769,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.57. About 185,012 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LKQ Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LKQ Corporation Appoints Ian P. Musselman as Senior Vice President of Government & Regulatory Affairs – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LKQ to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LKQ Corp.: Now Is Not The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on March 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of LKQ Dropped in May – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning owns 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 16,548 shares. Zebra Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,247 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.08% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 30,388 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 59,737 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 42,479 are held by Etrade Cap Mgmt. Whittier Company Of Nevada Inc owns 18,707 shares. Chevy Chase stated it has 349,069 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.05% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 149,879 shares. Advisory Net Ltd reported 25,702 shares. 1.25 million were reported by Comml Bank Of America Corporation De. Moreover, Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd Company has 1.58% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 15,023 are held by First Mercantile Tru Communication. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.32% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 499,830 shares. Td Asset reported 111,423 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 70,700 shares.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc by 173,630 shares to 773,135 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 492,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alphaone Inv Limited Liability Company has 0.98% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Perkins Management Inc owns 264,650 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Moreover, Ranger Investment Mgmt Lp has 1.79% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 1.21M shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 130,447 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 7,300 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 153,950 shares. Geode Management Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). King Luther Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Rice Hall James & Associates Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny holds 11,679 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership reported 1.08M shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 27,599 shares. 1.64M were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Howland Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.05% or 31,337 shares.

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Argentine presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez takes aim at IMF deal – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NeoGenomics Announces Pricing on Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Horizons ETFs to Launch World’s First U.S. Focused Marijuana Index ETF – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SolarWinds New APAC Research Shows Insider Threats Rank as Top Cybersecurity Threat Concern – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why NeoGenomics Rocketed Higher Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cryoport Inc by 25,750 shares to 173,650 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 151,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Htg Molecular Diagnostics In.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.77M for 117.15 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.