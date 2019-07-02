As Lkq (LKQ) Shares Rose, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Decreased Stake by $599,200; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Lifted Veeva Sys (VEEV) Position by $820,134 as Stock Price Rose

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 6,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,914 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.30M, up from 161,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.09 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,080 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 113,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 1.86M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $204.11 million for 10.40 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LKQ Corporation Appoints Ian P. Musselman as Senior Vice President of Government & Regulatory Affairs – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LKQ Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sum Up The Parts: IUS Could Be Worth $27 – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Orbital Insight Announces Expansion of GO Consumer Capabilities – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $260,456 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hound Prtnrs Limited, New York-based fund reported 4.53 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 50,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 247,664 shares. 32,060 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation. Park Presidio Capital Limited Liability Co reported 9.74% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Mackay Shields Ltd holds 46,461 shares. National Services Wi holds 95,743 shares or 2.98% of its portfolio. Victory Mngmt has 0.14% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Quantum Cap Mngmt Ltd Company Nj owns 841,648 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited holds 0% or 29,764 shares. 44,907 are owned by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase holds 319,216 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd reported 8,176 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hallmark Cap Inc has invested 1.21% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 385,940 shares. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.16M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0.15% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 267,025 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital Corporation has invested 0.21% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 9,135 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1,926 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Axa reported 0.12% stake. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 7,813 shares. Brown Capital Ltd invested 5.32% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Citigroup Incorporated reported 48,746 shares stake. 127,251 were reported by Invesco Limited. Marvin & Palmer Assoc reported 4.37% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Winslow Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “2019 Veeva R&D Summit Europe to Showcase Advances for Speeding Product Development – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q4 Earnings Preview For Veeva Systems – Benzinga” published on February 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Veeva Systems Inc. a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Worried About the Trade War? Buy These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva Stock Keeps Surging Higher – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 76,650 shares to 10,995 shares, valued at $152,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,446 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.38 million activity. The insider Wallach Matthew J sold $1.22M. MATEO ALAN sold $60,713 worth of stock.