As Lkq (LKQ) Shares Declined, Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $657,800; Colony Group Stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) Has Trimmed by $387,345 as Shares Rose

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 2,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 67,753 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.50 million, down from 70,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $157.12. About 389,422 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick Beats Profit Expectations, Matches On Sales — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 44.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 25,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 31,055 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826,000, down from 56,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.74. About 3.56 million shares traded or 30.15% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 8,056 shares to 51,408 shares, valued at $16.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 5,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $171.01M for 30.45 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.77M for 14.11 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 41,000 shares to 63,083 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

