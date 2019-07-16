As Lkq (LKQ) Share Value Rose, New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Lifted Stake; Adirondack Research & Management Increases Stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42 million, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 1.48 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 14.12 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Md Sass holds 4.52% or 1.00M shares in its portfolio. 19,402 were reported by Renaissance Group Limited Com. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company owns 466,726 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt accumulated 57,200 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication owns 0.58% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 2.98 million shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 154,637 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fdx Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Swiss Bancorporation owns 1.06 million shares. Atlanta Mngmt Co L L C accumulated 62,100 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 44,907 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 149,879 shares. Loews Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 400,000 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Gyroscope Cap Management Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 26,192 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 81,796 shares to 308,445 shares, valued at $33.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 239,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,083 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $160.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 76,500 shares to 317,883 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelcenters Of Amer Llc (NYSE:TA) by 206,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,258 shares, and cut its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).