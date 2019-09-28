As Lkq (LKQ) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Professional Advisory Services Lifted Its Position; As Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Share Price Rose, Grisanti Capital Management Increased by $3.57 Million Its Holding

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 40.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 76,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 264,441 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.51M, up from 188,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81 million shares traded or 187.57% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – MORE THAN 50 PERCENT OF THE $200 BLN IN FINANCING IS FOCUSED ON CLEAN TECHNOLOGY AND RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSACTIONS; 27/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan says Fed cap on asset growth is not affecting bank’s customer service; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (fully Phased-In) of 12.0%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 11/05/2018 – Fed to put Wells Fargo remediation plan to public board vote -letter; 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2018; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE ACQUIRES EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 15,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 358,391 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54 million, up from 342,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 1.46M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 18,434 shares. Riverpark Mgmt Limited Co has 6,599 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Adage Group invested in 384,300 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 18 shares. United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 306,838 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hallmark Cap Mngmt reported 1.16% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). United Services Automobile Association reported 107,334 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Corbyn Management Md stated it has 2.83% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 41,052 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 166,858 shares. 12 were reported by Transamerica Advsr. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 33,253 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fishman Jay A Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 174,250 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $515.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 2,631 shares to 89,235 shares, valued at $12.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 7,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,501 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

