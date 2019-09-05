As Lkq (LKQ) Share Value Declined, Holder Garrison Bradford & Associates Trimmed Its Position by $322,000; Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holding Has Upped by Cardinal Capital Management Llc

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 242,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.05 million, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 860,626 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 18,900 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 30,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.41. About 1.35M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 490,328 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $87.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 4,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,222 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

