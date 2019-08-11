As Lkq (LKQ) Share Value Declined, Holder Fairpointe Capital Has Trimmed by $473,536 Its Stake; Chase Investment Counsel Lowered Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $1.78 Million; Share Value Rose

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 6,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 29,912 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, down from 36,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 16,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.94M, down from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 1.28M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.01M for 10.43 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 46.36 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

