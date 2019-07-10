As Lkq (LKQ) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Villere St Denis J & Co Trimmed Its Stake; Disciplined Growth Investors Stake in Graco Com (GGG) Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Graco Inc Com (GGG) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 17,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.58 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Graco Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 463,144 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 49,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.64 million, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.16. About 1.09M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc Com (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 200,913 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $98.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plantronics Inc New Com (NYSE:PLT) by 96,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc Com (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $319,157 activity. The insider White Timothy R sold $210,081.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 10.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.48 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.26M for 23.48 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.02% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. 159,682 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 26,620 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Lc stated it has 10,187 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 8,229 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 0.05% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 6,156 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc accumulated 366,376 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). 18,615 were reported by King Luther Corp. Creative Planning stated it has 11,974 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 58,449 shares. Rk Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 51,100 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0.03% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $260,456 activity.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $204.09 million for 10.06 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 41,307 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Eulav Asset reported 57,200 shares. The Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.46% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Winslow Asset Mngmt invested 1.88% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Glenmede Tru Company Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 116,173 shares. 154,637 are held by Ameriprise Fin Incorporated. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Raymond James Svcs accumulated 52,050 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 33,742 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Amg Funds Ltd Llc reported 37,477 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.89% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 46,461 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa accumulated 39,620 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 1,281 shares.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 34,175 shares to 647,478 shares, valued at $71.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 110,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kearny Finl Corp Md.