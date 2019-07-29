As Lkq (LKQ) Share Price Rose, Holder New South Capital Management Has Increased Position; Berkshire Hathaway Position in Red Hat (RHT) Lifted by $170.11 Million

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 31,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.06 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.82M, up from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.35. About 2.19M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 934,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933.68 million, up from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 188,383 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.14% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Legal General Gp Public Limited has 2.22 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial Incorporated owns 2.07M shares. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 27,024 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 210,000 shares. Cleararc Cap accumulated 7,620 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Atlanta Commerce L L C owns 62,100 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 772,004 shares stake. 119,967 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur. Cibc Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 33,742 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 16,548 were accumulated by Sigma Planning. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings has 1.26 million shares.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4,810 shares to 176,920 shares, valued at $181.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 39,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Ser has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 16,042 shares. 1,500 were accumulated by Pinnacle Assoc Limited. Berkshire Hathaway Inc invested in 0.47% or 5.11 million shares. Bluecrest Management Ltd holds 22,886 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 34,388 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp reported 2.45% stake. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ls Advsrs Limited Com owns 3,764 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset invested 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sumitomo Mitsui reported 0.14% stake. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 196 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guardian Tru Company invested in 0% or 770 shares. Delaware-based Ashford Cap Management has invested 0.11% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Guggenheim Cap Ltd accumulated 45,367 shares.