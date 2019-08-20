As Lkq (LKQ) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Loews Has Lowered Holding by $5.18 Million; Boston Family Office Has Lifted Its Position in Xylem (XYL) as Stock Price Declined

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Xylem (XYL) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 9,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 38,361 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 28,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Xylem for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $76.04. About 473,754 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35M, down from 585,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.07. About 1.74M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,775 shares to 57,790 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,970 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.