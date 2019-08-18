As Lkq (LKQ) Share Price Declined, Holder Synovus Financial Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.25 Million; As Mfa Financial (MFA) Stock Declined, Donald Smith & Company Has Trimmed Stake by $4.47 Million

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Mfa Financial Inc. (MFA) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 638,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The institutional investor held 2.44M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.76 million, down from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Mfa Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 3.30 million shares traded or 39.02% up from the average. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 9.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $7.62; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 26/04/2018 – Sputnik: #Syria supports #Hungary’s policies on migration, #MiddleEast – MFA; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c; 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $53.2 MLN VS $66.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 29/05/2018 – Sputnik: #SyrianArmy doesn’t need permission from US to attack terrorists – MFA

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 97.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 80,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2,190 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62,000, down from 82,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88B market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 2.85M shares traded or 7.24% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp invested in 0.01% or 120,154 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 0.88% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 67,797 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Company accumulated 17,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 69,854 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wendell David Incorporated reported 13,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Fairpointe Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.09% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 84,132 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Llc owns 102,757 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp holds 16,548 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Limited Liability reported 0.72% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Green Square Capital Limited holds 0.62% or 33,969 shares in its portfolio. Villere St Denis J Limited Liability Corp holds 4.24% or 2.28 million shares. 15,023 are owned by First Mercantile. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0.01% or 5,756 shares. Mawer Ltd invested 0.14% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2,547 shares to 11,888 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LKQ Announces European Management Succession – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LKQ Corporation Sets Date for European Segment Investor Call – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Auto Stock Earnings Due on Jul 31: ALSN, FOXF, DAN, MTOR – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of LKQ Dropped in May – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.01 million for 10.48 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.