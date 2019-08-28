As Lkq (LKQ) Market Value Declined, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Cut by $599,200 Its Position; Holder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Boosted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $227.43. About 1.32M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 92,080 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 113,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.08. About 190,985 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Comml Bank & Tru reported 0.02% stake. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.47% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 49,200 shares. Cna Financial Corp holds 0.6% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Com stated it has 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ftb Advisors Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,281 shares. Private Advisor Ltd reported 9,831 shares. The New York-based Harber Asset Management Limited Co has invested 1.83% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.32% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). National Inv Service Inc Wi holds 2.98% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 95,743 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has 152,438 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp holds 56,958 shares. Global Invsts reported 0.04% stake. Invesco Ltd has 5.28 million shares. 14,052 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.01 million for 10.28 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Advsr Limited Dba Holt Prns Limited Partnership reported 1,125 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.79% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 15,656 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al owns 7,347 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Company holds 0.83% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 5.88M shares. De Burlo Grp Inc accumulated 8,600 shares. Wade G W And invested in 967 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 2.29% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 37,086 shares. Montag And Caldwell Llc reported 326,480 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 6,629 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 343,367 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0.06% or 2,880 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Aperio Group Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 844,733 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd reported 5,718 shares stake. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 1.55M shares or 1.47% of all its holdings.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 5,827 shares to 7,377 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 17,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,415 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).