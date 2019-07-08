As Lkq (LKQ) Market Valuation Rose, Knott David M Boosted Stake; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shareholder Nottingham Advisors Upped Stake by $538,056 as Stock Rose

Knott David M increased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 789,970 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.82. About 2.13 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For LKQ – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LKQ Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ (LKQ) Down 10.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Europe appoints Arnd Franz as new Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Jupiter Asset Ltd owns 552,537 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc owns 92,080 shares. Asset Management One Communication Ltd reported 159,011 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Savings Bank The invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 143,058 are held by Dean Invest Assoc Ltd Llc. Japan-based Daiwa Securities Grp has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 312,660 shares. Clarkston Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 118,165 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 7.59M shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Company Lc has 0.51% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 2.51M shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon reported 0.02% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And Commerce holds 0.58% or 2.98 million shares in its portfolio. Capital Invest Svcs Of America Inc accumulated 347,076 shares.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 102,600 shares to 510,847 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 218,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,000 shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $575.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 55,351 shares to 377,320 shares, valued at $24.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 246,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,486 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.