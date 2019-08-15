As Lkq (LKQ) Market Valuation Declined, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Lowered Its Holding; Unilever N V (UN) Holder Td Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $575,301 as Market Valuation Declined

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 84,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 3.33 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.43M, down from 3.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 2.25 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.00 million for 10.14 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mngmt Lp accumulated 7,075 shares. Echo Street Cap Limited Liability holds 1.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 1.83M shares. 81,871 are held by Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc. Moreover, Mufg Americas Corporation has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 100 shares. 1.00M are held by Md Sass Invsts Incorporated. 119,906 were accumulated by Aviva Public Ltd. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 101,512 shares. Invesco Limited reported 5.28 million shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Moreover, Owl Creek Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 1.36% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Nokota Mgmt Lp reported 100,000 shares. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi invested in 0.05% or 12,600 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Company invested in 126,616 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon reported 2.33 million shares.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfa Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 496,828 shares to 3.97M shares, valued at $28.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 451,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

